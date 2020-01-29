No one opposed an Omaha developer’s initial tax increment financing request for a two-stage apartment-commercial project that breezed through the North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday.
DP Management Inc.’s redevelopment plan for the western one-third of a 62-acre tract at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard won the panel’s 9-0 endorsement after a public hearing.
Before a City Council hearing and vote Feb. 18, the plan will be reviewed by the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority at a 10 a.m. meeting Feb. 7 at City Hall.
The council previously rezoned the western 20.3 acres of the tract in anticipation of DP’s project and separately created a “street improvement district” to widen Lakeview between West A and Front streets.
DP, a division of Platte River Mall owner Dial Properties Inc., is seeking $2.04 million in TIF assistance with infrastructure costs for its project’s $18.6 million first stage.
As with other TIF requests, property taxes generated by the project’s increase in taxable value would be set aside for up to 15 years to give DP a chance to gradually recover the $2.04 million.
If the CRA and council approve, work could begin this spring on the first 80 units of an intended 160-unit set of one- and two-bedroom “eight-plex” apartments.
Those initial apartments, garages, swimming pool and 3,200-square-foot clubhouse would sit nearer the tract’s south end. DP Management would seek TIF help later to build 80 more units for $10 million farther north on the tract.
With TIF assistance, Division President Brian Riley said, the apartments should offer affordable rent to young professionals considering jobs in North Platte and senior citizens not yet ready for assisted living.
“We feel there’s pent-up demand (here), and we should be fine for Phase 2,” Riley said.
DP also would build a new street, Pioneer Drive, which would border both the initial 80-unit apartment lot and three of four “neighborhood commercial” lots along West A and Lakeview.
Commission member Bonnie Kruse noted neighbors’ concerns last fall about DP’s listing of a convenience store among the commercial lots’ possible occupants.
That’s “one of the most likely uses” for the corner of West A and Lakeview, Riley said, but no potential business clients have committed to any of the commercial lots.
He repeated earlier statements that DP expects to draw businesses supplying “things people use on a regular basis,” like child-care centers and dry cleaning services.
The evening’s more extended debate involved a proposed conditional use permit for a 150-foot-tall cellular tower near the Wild West Arena. It won a conditional 9-0 endorsement.
Viaero Wireless is working with Nebraskaland Days, site acquisition manager Chris Riha said, to improve cell and data connectivity during arena events and inside nearby buildings.
Rodeo and concert audiences, as well as law enforcement agencies, have complained that reception degrades when the arena fills up, Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge said.
Because people expect to use their smartphones at events, the tower will “improve the experience that they have,” he said.
But the Viaero tower’s proposed location in the northeast corner of the Wild West Arena property drew several requests — including from Fudge himself — for extra conditions on the project.
Fudge and Jim Griffin, director and curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, both said they don’t want Viaero’s tower to have the lighting beacon that usually sits atop cell towers.
Griffin said he decided to support the tower only after talking with Fudge and Viaero about concerns it would detract from the area’s historical vista. The museum’s historical village would be east of the tower, with Scout’s Rest Ranch to its north.
Fudge said concert acts don’t want a beacon interfering with their lighting, while Griffin said light from the beacon could ruin evening photography at the ranch.
Griffin added that he’d like the tower to be colored in such a way that it blends in more with its surroundings. Viaero has applied tan paint for that purpose in the past, Riha said.
Mike Jacobson, chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority, asked whether the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has certified that the tower wouldn’t obstruct the flight path of the North Platte Regional Airport’s east-west runway.
“Obviously we would lose our airline” — meaning SkyWest Airlines’ round-trip Denver service — if the tower disrupted the flight path, Jacobson said.
Viaero hopes to receive FAA’s clearance any day now, Riha replied.
“The last thing we want to do is jeopardize your operation,” he told Jacobson.
The Planning Commission recommended council approval of the tower Feb. 4 as long as FAA clearance is obtained and lighting and painting matters are resolved.
In other business, the panel heard City Engineer Tom Werblow’s review of short-term projects in his draft of the city’s one- and six-year road plan. A public hearing and City Council vote will follow next month, he said.
