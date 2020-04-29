Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN NEBRASKA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. THE HIGHEST GUSTS OCCUR LATE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. * TIMING...1 PM TO 7 PM CDT / 12 PM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S. * LIGHTNING...NONE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&