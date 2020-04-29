The North Platte Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended a conditional use permit so a North Platte couple can build a “mother-in-law’s quarters” on a newly purchased property.
The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on Mark and Pam Pope’s request May 5 after the commission’s 9-0 vote.
The couple wants to add a 12-foot by 24-foot living area — which they would live in themselves — to one of two two-car garages at 2102 Rodeo Ave.
The Popes bought the site about 1½ months ago, Mark Pope told commission members during the panel’s public hearing Tuesday.
The couple’s children will help care for them and the property, the Popes said in their permit application. They currently live at 519 Prairie Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.