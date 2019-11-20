North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 donates coats to students in need

Scott Ambrose arrived at Cody Elementary School Tuesday morning with a box full of seasonal gifts for the students.
Ambrose, a North Platte firefighter and emergency medical technician, handed out new winter coats to about 20 school-age children who were in need of them.
It was just one of his stops through the North Platte Public Schools District as a result of the North Platte Professional Firefighters Local 831 involvement with the Operation Warm program.
Ambrose, who heads the program for the Fire Department, said the coats are purchased with funds donated by local businesses or individuals.
He said coats, of various sizes, colors and patterns have been handed out to a hundred students across the school district so far.
Operation Warm is a nationwide program that started in 1998. The organization’s website states that nearly 3 million new coats have been gifted to needy children across the country over the years.
It is the second year the North Platte Fire Department has participated in the program. Ambrose said the department was able to raise approximately $4,900 this year since collection efforts began in September.
He said roughly $3,500 was collected in donations last year.
The funds went for 160 new coats this year, purchased and manufactured through the Operation Warm program.
Ambrose said any leftover coats that do not go to the schools will be donated to a charitable organization as was done last year.
“We’ll find uses for them,” Ambrose said. “There are plenty of places that are looking for coats.”
