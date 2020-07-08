North Platte Public Schools add ‘Welcome Center’

Registration for students entering North Platte Public Schools now features a streamlined process at a centralized location.
The new Welcome Center at McKinley Education Center offers a “one-stop shop,” said registrar Connie Thompson, who is in her 29th year with the district.
“We discussed the fact that as big as our district is, it would be beneficial to have one central location where all the data is brought and entered into our student system,” Thompson said. “We have discussed this for several years, and the idea just kind of evolved this last year.”
Parents of more than one student can register all their kids in one place.
“Even if they had kids that were attending different grade levels, elementary, middle school and high school,” Thompson said, “they could go to one building to register those kids, and we would have information for them for each of those buildings their kids would be attending.”
A committee discussed how the Welcome Center would work.
“We really weren’t planning on doing anything until June or July and then COVID hit and things kind of moved a little faster.”
Thompson moved into the Welcome Center in March when staff was allowed to return to the building.
“We had everything painted and ready to go and it was just a matter of getting things set up,” Thompson said. “We went full-bore then in June.”
She said the center offers a lot of information.
“The information is not just for our schools, but we have some outside agencies that have shared information pamphlets with us that parents are welcome to take with them,” Thompson said.
Student services director Brandy Buscher is right next door, Thompson said, and readily available if families need guidance.
“Most of the families who are registering are either new to the community or have students who opted out of the district and are returning,” Thompson said. “It’s really interesting to see where the new students are coming into the community from, and that’s something I haven’t seen before.”
The center is set up with monitors and offers a slide show where parents can see a virtual program of the school their children will be attending.
“The video class at the high school is also putting together videos of each of the schools,” Thompson said.
Information that parents need to bring with them includes, most important, a birth certificate and immunization records, Thompson said.
“Kindergartners, seventh graders and new students at any grade level are all required to have a physical before registering,” Thompson said. “A report card or transcript from the student’s previous school is also helpful.”
She said registration forms generally take about 30 minutes to complete. For more information, Thompson may be reached by phone at 308-696-3310 or email at welcomecenter@nppsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.