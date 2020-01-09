Since 2010, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation has awarded NPPS employees scholarships for their continued education.
“We had some excellent candidates this year all worthy of a scholarship,” said Jodi Howard, the foundation’s executive director. “This is a completely staff-driven campaign and we love to see the generosity of our staff who give to the ‘Class Act’ fund in order to make these awards possible.”
The scholarship recipients are:
» Monica Carter, a Washington preschool teacher, is attending Doane University to complete her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. She will graduate in May.
» Tyson Chromy is a social studies instructor at Adams Middle School. He is using his scholarship to complete his practicum at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. His master’s in education administration will be complete in May.
» Nancy Fleecs is completing her special education endorsement at Chadron State College. She is a special education teacher at North Platte High School.
» Brittany McDaniel is working on a graduate certificate in communication education through Minnesota State University. With this certification, McDaniel will be able to teach dual credit courses through Mid-Plains Community College for North Platte High School students.
» Jami Tatman is attending UNK and is working towards her master’s degree in instructional technology with a focus in school library. Jamie is currently a fourth-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary.
» Treva Uppal is a technology assistant for the school district. She is utilizing her scholarship to complete her network technology certificate at Mid-Plains Community College.
“The NPPS Foundation acknowledges that a better-educated staff equates to a better education for our students,” Howard wrote in a press release. “The NPPS Foundation is committed to promoting development and assisting NPPS in pursuing higher education and has awarded over $20,000 in staff scholarships since its inception. We are pleased to have been able to make this opportunity possible for our dedicated staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.