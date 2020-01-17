North Platte parents of preschool or kindergarten age children may register now for the 2020-21 school year online at www.nppsd.org or by going to their neighborhood school.
Children enrolling for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before July 31 prior to the school year. State law requires parents to provide the child’s immunization record and birth certificate when registering. Documents may be taken to the school once application approval notice is received.
Preschool is offered at Cody, Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington and Buffalo elementary schools. Children must be 4 by July 31 and not turn 5 prior to Aug. 1.
Students currently enrolled in NPPS preschool do not need to complete an online registration form for kindergarten enrollment. Those students will be automatically enrolled in their resident boundary school. If siblings already attend a non-resident boundary school, parents will need to complete a request to attend so they may attend with their siblings.
An elementary school boundary map can be found on the NPPSD website.
