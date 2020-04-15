Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW HEADING FOR PARTS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA TONIGHT... .A STRONG WEATHER DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE THROUGH THE NORTHERN ROCKIES TODAY AND THROUGH WESTERN AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCT A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW ACROSS THE WESTERN SANDHILLS. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW IS POSSIBLE WITH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PERKINS, LINCOLN, GRANT, HOOKER AND LOGAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&