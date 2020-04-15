Sixteen airports in west central Nebraska will receive a combined $4.16 million from Congress’ recently enacted COVID-19 stimulus bill, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The lion’s share will go to the North Platte Regional Airport, the area’s only designated “commercial service airport,” which will receive the state’s fourth-highest award at almost $3.86 million.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the CARES Act’s $10 billion in nationwide airport aid “will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports,” which have seen sharp declines in traffic due to the novel coronavirus.
The funds, which apply to the federal fiscal year starting Oct. 1, can be used for airports’ capital spending, debt payments and operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, a federal DOT press release said.
Seventy-one Nebraska airports will divide $64.6 million in CARES Act aid, Chao said. Just over half ($32.8 million) will go to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, the state’s largest.
The Kearney Regional Airport will get $16.87 million, with $5.61 million going to the Lincoln Airport, $2.67 million to the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island and $1.06 million to the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff.
Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said Monday he’s working to understand all the conditions under which Lee Bird Field’s CARES Act funds can be used.
It’s already clear, though, that the North Platte airport won’t have to provide any local match to update its master plan next year, he said.
CARES Act funds will cover the usual 10% required from airports that qualify for Airport Improvement Program funds and “supplemental discretionary” grants for improvement projects, the federal DOT said in a press release.
That includes Lee Bird Field, which has comfortably exceeded the minimum 10,000 passengers a year to qualify for AIP funds since SkyWest Airlines began providing round-trip Denver service in 2018.
Seafeldt learned in February that the airport would receive $285,000 toward the cost of its planned master-plan rewrite from its 2019-20 AIP award of $1 million. Lee Bird Field’s master plan was last updated in 1995.
A Monday morning conference call on the CARES Act aid indicated AIP grants for qualifying airports like North Platte’s would be doubled to $2 million, Seafeldt said.
The North Platte Airport Authority will have to determine an appropriate project for any additional AIP funds, he said.
To receive CARES Act funds, airports must continue to employ at least 90% of their total March 27 workforce through year’s end after adjusting for retirements or voluntary departures, according to a federal DOT question-and-answer sheet.
SkyWest has generally maintained its regular schedule between North Platte and Denver during the COVID-19 outbreak, Seafeldt said.
Six flights were canceled between March 21 and 28 because they didn’t have any passengers or because planes or crews weren’t available, he said. Flights have continued uninterrupted since then.
Though the North Platte and McCook airports both have scheduled passenger service, only Lee Bird Field carries a “commercial service airport” designation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
McCook and the area’s other 14 “general aviation airports” will receive smaller awards from a $100 million CARES Act pot for such airports.
Their grant totals are as follows:
» Broken Bow Municipal Airport/Keith Glaze Field: $30,000.
» Chappell, Billy G. Ray Field: $1,000.
» Cozad Municipal Airport: $30,000.
» Curtis Municipal Airport: $20,000.
» Grant Municipal Airport: $30,000.
» Hyannis, Grant County Airport: $20,000.
» Imperial Municipal Airport: $30,000.
» Lexington, Jim Kelly Field: $30,000.
» McCook, Ben Nelson Regional Airport: $30,000.
» Ogallala, Searle Field: $20,000.
» Oshkosh, Garden County/King Rhiley Field: $20,000.
» Sargent Municipal Airport: $1,000.
» Thedford, Thomas County Airport: $20,000.
» Valentine, Miller Field: $30,000.
» Wallace Municipal Airport: $20,000.
