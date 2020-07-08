North Platte River to be above flood stage this week

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the North Platte River that could extend through Friday.
Flood stage at 9 a.m. Tuesday was at 6 feet, and the warning said to expect minor flooding of low lying and agricultural land. The main impact would be along the north bank of the North Platte River from U.S. Highway 83 west approximately 4 miles and south of North River Road.
Through Tuesday night, the warning indicated there would be minor intrusions into low-lying areas of Cody Park. People are cautioned against being in the water along the banks of the river, especially near Cody Park, according to the NWS warning.
Releases from Lake McConaughy continue, the NWS said, and the North Platte River at North Platte is expected to fluctuate around the flood stage of 6 feet through Friday.
People were also warned not to drive vehicles into areas where water covers the roadway. The water may be too deep to allow a car to cross safely and the road beneath may not be intact. Vehicles caught in rising waters should be abandoned quickly.
Do not let children play near the river during high water, the NWS advises.
