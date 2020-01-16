North Platte’s net city sales tax collections posted their fifth straight monthly gain in November, while Lincoln County’s lodging tax collections that month were more than one-third higher than in 2018.
The city received $638,129 for November sales taxes this week from the Nebraska Department of Revenue after refunds and state administrative fees were deducted.
That figure was 0.9% higher than the city’s net sales taxes for November 2018 and left North Platte’s 11-month collections 2.7% ahead of their 2018 pace, according to the Revenue Department.
City leaders won’t know their final 2019 sales tax income until next month, after December collections are finalized and net taxes received.
Except for March and June, last year’s monthly net sales taxes in North Platte have run ahead of the same months in 2018.
Year-to-date 2019 net collections totaled $7.54 million with only December’s sales taxes unaccounted for. North Platte received $8.03 million in city sales taxes in 2018.
Net lodging tax collections for Lincoln County totaled $68,630 in November, 34.8% above the $50,924 received for the same month in 2018.
After trailing 2018 month-to-month collections for the first half of 2019, county lodging tax collections outpaced the previous year’s monthly figures four of the next five months.
Year-to-date county lodging tax figures through November totaled $865,702, 2.1% less than the 11-month total for 2018.
Net lodging tax collections for all of 2018 totaled $933,292, according to the Revenue Department.
