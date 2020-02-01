North Platte Salvation Army pantry asking for donations as traffic spikes

The North Platte Salvation Army is in need of restocking for its food pantry shelves — what the organization has called a crisis situation.
Margie Mosher, a new case manager and social worker at the Salvation Army, said this week that the shelves are nearly bare due to a spike in the numbers of families that have come for assistance this month.
The Salvation Army has provided food to 280 families since Jan. 1 including 54 last Thursday, the latter figure being more than double the amount on a typical day that the pantry at 1020 N. Adams Ave. is open.
“It’s basically that we are out of everything,” Mosher said. “We have a bit of cereal left, maybe one can of soup, a few boxes of crackers and a whole lot of grape jelly. I have been here since October and this is the first time it has been like this.”
Mosher said there are a few key reasons for the spike in traffic.
“I think it is due to the fact that people are struggling for work — jobs are hard to find for a lot of people,” Mosher said. “Food stamps and Social Security checks getting cut is another thing that people have mentioned,
“People are not having enough to pay their bills, let alone get food for their household. We were pretty good here up until Thursday with the spike of people.”
The Salvation Army addressed the pantry shortage this week on its Facebook page with a request for individuals, businesses, church congregations and service clubs to assist with a restocking.
The organization, which raised $55,000 in the red kettle drive, has also reached out to local businesses to ask if they would be interested in conducting food drives.
The Salvation Army pantry, one of four food banks in the North Platte area, runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday each week and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Eligible patrons can visit the pantry once every 90 days.
There also is a distribution every Friday afternoon in which those in need can fill a bag or two with available produce.
Mosher said the food pantry needs staples — peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna, rice, pasta and sauce, dry milk, oatmeal and cereal, canned vegetables and fruit, soup, macaroni and cheese, and instant potatoes
“We are just trying to come up with ways to address (the shortage),” Mosher said. “We are doing the best we can and everything possible to make sure everyone is fed. That is our main priority — making sure the community is happy and healthy and have full stomachs the best we can.”
