The North Platte school board will look at how Osgood and Lake schools will be used and vote on the schools’ merger at Monday’s regular board meeting.
However, because enrollment numbers will be fluid between now and the beginning of the school year, Superintendent Ron Hanson is asking the board to allow administration discretion in determining the uses of the two elementary schools.
“The statute says if we have an elementary school and we reuse it for another purpose, the board has to give us authority to use it for another purpose,” Hanson said. “At Osgood and Lake, we’re monitoring the numbers on a weekly basis.”
He said two classes have numbers that have changed since the last board meeting.
“Since that meeting, we had a family move into town with twins in grade one,” Hanson said, “and a family from Eisenhower moved out to the Lake area and they have both a first and a fourth grader.”
In May, the school board discussed a plan to have kindergarten through fifth grades at Lake and preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds at Osgood, which also will house the Ladybug Crossing day care center.
Hanson said the district is being very conservative and uses a formula that meets the board’s guidelines for class sizes, averaged across the district.
With the uncertainty of the pandemic and the recent layoffs at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard, he said the administration “needs to be able to adjust to make full use of its facilities.”
“The latest we can make a decision would be Aug. 1,” Hanson said. “It’s a $150,000 decision. The last four years was four years of declining enrollment, we’ve had to absorb $2.2 million (in state aid losses), and we’ve done all that with no one losing their job.”
He said the district has absorbed several positions.
“We have no plans to close any school and under my leadership, there will be no closing and I’ll say that with a high degree of confidence,” Hanson said. “We’re not working (secretly) behind the scenes. We’re trying to be as efficient as possible — there are just a lot of details that go into these discussions.”
Tina Smith, the district’s communications director, asked the public to “allow us that flexibility.”
Hanson will also give a report on North Platte Public Schools’ plan to return to school. He said documents about it are posted on the district’s website, nppsd.org, but it is uncertain how things will look in August with the pandemic.
No decisions have been made, but Hanson said the district is making plans to reopen as previously scheduled in August. How that will look depends on what the state’s directed health measures then allow.
The regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at McKinley Education Center.
A public hearing at 5:25 p.m. on the American civics curriculum will precede the board meeting.
The school board is required at the beginning of each calendar year to appoint three of its members to a committee on American civics, which must meet at least twice a year.
The first public meeting was on Aug. 12, 2019, and the meeting Monday will complete the yearly requirement.
Because the Feb. 10 board agenda was not published in the Telegraph prior to that meeting, the board must revote on the action items at that meeting. Those agenda items are approval of the lease of space at Osgood Elementary to Ladybug Crossing; approval of a vehicle purchase; approval for Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking bond refinancing.
