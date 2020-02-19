North Platte Public Schools administration hosted its final public forum about the proposed Safety and Security Initiative Tuesday at McDonald Elementary.
The ballots have been mailed out and voters should be receiving them today, officials said. The election will determine whether or not the school district will be given the opportunity to address safety and security issues at several schools.
Superintendent Ron Hanson and Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson presented the proposed projects and answered questions.
Simpson said over the course of the seven public meetings, the two questions asked most often were “when would construction start and how long would the projects take to complete?”
Simpson said the bond on the high school will be paid off in December and the voters will decide whether to shift the tax money into the building fund.
The schools that are targeted for remodeling are North Platte High School, Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries. Jefferson, Eisenhower and McDonald elementaries will get upgrades to heating and air conditioning systems as well as doors and windows.
“If the ballot measure does not pass, it would take about 20 years to complete the projects,” Simpson said.
Should voters approve the initiative, Simpson said, construction could begin as early as spring of 2021 and all the projects could be completed within five years.
The district website at nppsd.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/School%20Safety offers the presentation given by the administration as well as an opportunity to ask questions.
