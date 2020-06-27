North Platte Senior Center honors 2 with tree planting

Tom Gorman had an impact on the North Platte community in numerous ways. On Friday afternoon, North Platte Area RSVP honored him by planting a tree on the Senior Center property on East 10th Street.
As a charter Advisory Council member for 46 years before he died in April 2019, Gorman was an integral part of the RSVP program.
“It is a legacy,” said RSVP Director Dana Songster. “He was kind of our historian. He had been here through a lot of different changes and had seen a lot of different things as far as the program went.”
Songster said Gorman served many hours and helped with the Golden Games and other RSVP activities.
Gorman’s wife, Lynda, and their son Christopher were on hand to help plant the tree.
“He was a happy member of the RSVP board,” Lynda said.
She said it was appropriate to honor Tom with a tree.
“He loved trees and he planted many volunteer cottonwoods in our yard,” Lynda said with a laugh.
Mayor Dwight Livingston read a proclamation and North Platte Parks Director Lyle Minshull gave instructions on planting a tree before volunteers finished placing the tree in the ground.
On Tuesday, RSVP will plant another tree to honor Shawna Tatman, Senior Center director for 15 years and employee for 37 years. Tatman died unexpectedly on Feb. 27, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.