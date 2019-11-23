North Platte student to serve as statewide student council president

A North Platte teen has been involved in Student Council every year since she was in the sixth grade and now will serve a one-year term as president of the Nebraska Association of Student Councils.
Hallie Sexson was elected at the state convention in October and begins her term today. Sexson is a junior at North Platte High School.
“A couple of weeks before the state convention, Mrs. (Ashley) Werkmeister, our school sponsor, sent us a text message to let us know we had to register for the camp or we could register for state president, vice president or secretary position,” Sexson said. “As a freshman and sophomore going to state conventions and seeing them give their speeches, I was, ‘Oh my gosh, that is so cool, I would like to do that.’”
Sexson said she had to register and fill out a long Google doc with an intro about herself and her ideas for the state council.
“Our state foundation is Make-A-Wish, so I had to share my ideas for how to raise lots of money for it,” Sexson said. “I also had to answer questions about what are my values, like what do I think is important that I would like to better our council with. Then I had to get a teacher recommendation and had to write a speech.”
She made campaign posters and campaign stickers that she put on water flavoring packets to pass out at the state convention.
“We had a question-and-answer session on the day of the convention,” Sexson said. “I prepared some questions they might ask so I could be ready for that.”
The speech, Sexson said, however, was the key factor.
“It had to be three to five minutes long and that was something I made sure I got perfect because that’s what your voters are going to hear,” Sexson said.
There are eight districts in Nebraska with two voting delegates from each district who select the next year’s officers.
With her long tenure of involvement with North Platte schools and student councils, she has a heart for people.
“I have a really deep passion for helping people,” Sexson said. “I want the best for every person in this school. I want people to care about their education and be the best person they can be, so when they leave here, they can go change the world and do something great with their lives.”
Sexson will be in Kearney at a training session at the University of Nebraska at Kearney this weekend where she will learn what is expected of her.
“The state president works very closely with Make-A-Wish,” Sexson said. “I’m in charge of all the councils so I have to keep in contact with all of them. I have to make sure they’re raising money for Make-A-Wish and seeing what their goals are.”
Meetings are every three months and Sexson said she is responsible for setting the agenda and running the meetings.
She will represent Nebraska at the National Student Council Convention.
Sexson said she wants to go into general dentistry and then continue her education to become an oral surgeon.
