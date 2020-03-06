Unlike the typical election, there’s plenty of time for North Platte Public Schools patrons to raise voter turnout in the city’s first all-mail election.
Somewhere around 5,500 ballots on the district’s “safety and security initiative” had arrived at the Lincoln County Courthouse as of Thursday morning, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
That’s about 30% of the district’s 18,513 registered voters, who are being asked to forgo part of a scheduled property tax rate cut to do $5.5 million in safety and air-quality projects at five schools over five years.
Rossell said finished ballots, with their return envelopes filled out as directed on the outside, must be at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
That’s three hours earlier than the polls will close in this year’s regular elections May 12 and Nov. 3.
People can hand-deliver ballots until 5 p.m. Tuesday, and disabled voters can cast their ballots at the clerk’s office until then, she added.
“I strongly encourage people, if they’re going to mail them, to mail them by at least (Friday),” Rossell said.
School patrons also can use the dropoff box in the parking lot of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 302 N. Jeffers St. The clerk’s office is across the street in the courthouse.
Though Rossell has conducted four all-mail elections in the county’s smaller towns, the current one is the first for North Platte voters.
The first 60 completed ballots arrived Feb. 21, and 1,200 apiece came in Feb. 24 and 25, she said. Returns have averaged 400 to 500 a day since.
If school patrons agree, the district would relocate offices toward the entrances at North Platte High School and Buffalo and Jefferson elementaries.
Doors, windows and heating and air conditioning also would be upgraded at Jefferson, Eisenhower and McDonald elementaries, continuing a long-term, districtwide upgrade.
The district’s boundaries run past the city limits in all directions. Rossell said patrons who are registered voters and didn’t get ballots should call her at 308-534-4350, extension 4111.
“We can’t mail them anymore, but they can still come in and pick up a ballot until the deadline,” she said.
Ballots were mailed out Feb. 19 for the school election. It’s officially a “levy override” proposal, though it involves an overall property tax rate cut.
How can that be?
Because of this year’s payoff of bonds for the current NPHS, which opened in 2003, and the fact that state property tax lids cover some — but not all — of the schools’ property tax rate.
The district basically wants to transfer some of the expiring NPHS bond tax rate — which doesn’t fall under the lid — to the special building fund tax rate, which does fall under the lid.
Voters have to “override” the lid to do that, because it would raise next year’s lid-covered part of the school tax rate above the state’s limit.
No matter how they vote, however, patrons will pay less next school year in construction-related property taxes — for the second straight year — due to the expiring NPHS bond.
To collect the funds for the final bond payment, set for December, the district’s 2019-20 high school bond tax rate was cut from 9.5 cents per $100 of taxable value to 4.74 cents per $100.
That produced the first drop in 14 years in the district’s overall tax request when it finalized its 2019-20 budget.
If voters approve the levy override, 4.5 cents of that 4.74 cents per $100 would instead be charged from the building fund for five years starting in 2020-21. The remaining bond tax of 0.24 cents per $100 would go away.
The mail-in election doesn’t affect the bonds still being paid by patrons who were part of the Lake Maloney school district before its 2006 state-mandated merger with North Platte.
Rossell said her office will start counting ballots Monday so final unofficial results will be available soon after Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
For election-night results next week, see Wednesday’s Telegraph or visit nptelegraph.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.