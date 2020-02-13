A 30-year-old North Platte woman was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Sarah Waugh will also serve three years of supervised release probation following the 37-month prison term that was handed down by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court records, North Platte Police Department officers conducted a trash pull from Waugh’s residence on March 12, 2019. The pull was conducted after information through Crime Stoppers indicated that Waugh was selling large amounts of meth from her home.
Officers found an empty bag with trace amounts of the drug in the trash, according to court documents. That led to a search warrant for the residence on March 13. Officers found approximately 47.6 grams of meth in the residence.
The case was investigated by both the NPPD and the CODE Drug Task Force.
