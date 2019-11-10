KEARNEY — The staff of North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant was honored for its success in accident prevention and safety awareness Thursday night at the Nebraska Water Environment Association’s annual conference.
North Platte and Norfolk received silver awards for wastewater treatment plants with between five and nine operators. Columbus was given a gold award in the category.
The organization also gave a gold award in the industrial category to the wastewater treatment staff at Tyson Fresh Meats in Lexington.
Other gold award winners were Fremont for plants of 10 or more operators and Scottsbluff and Beatrice for plants with one to four operators.
The Scottsbluff plant won the association’s George W. Burke Jr. Award for its safety program. The plant has gone 12 years without a lost-time accident, the association said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.