NPCC opens food pantry to help battle food insecurity on campus

College expenses sometimes bite into funds for students and when the weekend comes, food is in short supply.
North Platte Community College started a food pantry to help students who need to eat and have nothing left to cook.
Close to 60% of students at community colleges are food insecure, meaning they have worried about where their next meal or a meal down the road would be coming from, said Joshua York, the college’s director of resident life, citing information he learned at a conference several years ago. That study found close to 50% at four-year institutions had food insecurity.
“After attending that and breaking down what our housing numbers were at the time, we were finding that we had housing students that were food insecure,” York said. “Taking that to a broader spectrum, it is probably a very real thing on our campus here.”
After approval from college administration, the pantry project was initiated in the spring.
“It helps students to get that assistance for food,” York said. “Instead of them sitting in class worrying about ‘OK, I have $5 right now, I need to make it last until Thursday and it’s a Tuesday, so how am I going to balance out what I can spend on meals.’”
York said the pantry is helpful for both students in campus housing students and those who live off campus.
“The purpose of this is not that it’s like a grocery store or permanent solution, it’s to get you to from point A on Tuesday and cover you on Wednesday to point B on Thursday,” he said.
Every student living on campus has a food plan; it’s either 14 or 19 meals a week that the students can use whenever they want.
“We serve 19 meals in the cafeteria, but some students run out of meals on a Friday night,” York said. “They might not be able to afford to go out or have much food for that Saturday, so hopefully, this pantry will meet that short-term need.”
The pantry items have been paid for through the annual Santa’s Workshop event and support from staff, faculty and the North Platte community.
“We’re very proud here that we have the lowest room and board rate for our area and one of the lowest within the community college system,” York said.
Those who wish to donate food or money, York said, can go to the Welcome Center at either the North or South Campus.
Student organizations Phi Theta Kappa and Sigma Kappa Delta along with the Student Senate, are working to take over generating food donations for the pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.