NPCC students chip in with North Platte Police Department's annual Santa Cop program

The second floor of North Platte’s Public Safety Building Monday had the look of what you might see in the North Pole this time of year.
The flurry of activity was due to Santa Cop — a program the North Platte Police Department has operated for more than three decades with a goal to provide some holiday cheer to area children.
As part of this year’s efforts, about 1,000 items will be distributed. The gift-wrapping Monday was done by a group of about 50 first- and second-year students in the nursing program at the Mid-Plains Community College, along with a few additional volunteers.
The group, stretched out over the length of a hallway on the second floor, started at noon and needed just 90 minutes to wrap up this year’s efforts — a process that needed more than 100 rolls of wrapping paper.
“It’s important to us. We like helping out in the community as much as we can,” said Alex Varney, a first-year nursing student. “It teaches us to reach out into the community and volunteer everywhere we can.”
The presents will be distributed over the next few weeks to designated households in North Platte and throughout Lincoln County.
The gifts are for a 83 children from 40 different area families, said North Platte Police Department officer Beth Kerr. The Santa Cop program started in North Platte in 1985 and has operated every year since.
“We respond to a lot of (family) disturbances over the holidays ... and one of the things that leads up to it is not being able to provide for the children for Christmas. It’s stressful,” Kerr said. “I know that providing the gifts to these families lowers that stress.”
The families are selected through an application process with the Salvation Army and targeted to provide assistance to those who have either lost a job or been laid off, or are facing financial difficulties. The gifts are for children 12 years or younger in the eligible households.
The program is funded through community donations — either financial or toy or clothing donations. Kerr said roughly $5,500 was raised this year with the biggest contributions coming from the Lincoln Highway Diner and the Walmart Distribution Center.
The funds raised through the campaign, which began in October, went toward a shopping spree at the North Platte Walmart. A group of about 30 volunteers spent a day on the first weekend of December at the store gathering and purchasing the items that were noted on the eligible families’ applications.
“Without the funds from the different places across the community and the volunteers, this would be completely impossible,” Kerr said. “This is not a (police department) budgeted item — it is solely through fundraising.”
