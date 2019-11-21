NPHS cheerleaders raise over $3K for cancer center

The North Platte High School cheerleaders presented a check for $3,682.94 to the Callahan Cancer Center on Wednesday afternoon. The cheerleaders raised the funds during the high school’s Purple Out Week, Oct. 21-25. Tammy Niemoth, left, director of the cancer center at Great Plains Health, and Deanne Evarts, office supervisor, accepted the check from NPHS cheerleaders Destiny Thompson, Haeley Folk, Aleecia Pace and Ashlyn Hayes. Jenna Campbell, cheerleading coach, said numerous activities were scheduled that week to garner the funds for the donation.