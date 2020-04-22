The North Platte High School music department plans to “Be the Light” to the community by collecting food for the Salvation Army food pantry.
“There is a great need at the Salvation Army, so we are going to try to fill the marching band trailer with food by doing a drive-thru food drive,” vocal music teacher Leah Purdy said in an email.
The event will be from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday as people come through the NPHS parking lot in celebration of the Class of 2020 and North Platte’s first responders during the second “Be the Light” event.
As donors drive through the parking lot, non-perishable food items will be collected. Volunteers will take the food through participants’ car windows and place it in the trailer.
