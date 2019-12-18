COLUMBUS — Three members of the senior management team at Nebraska Public Power District have been promoted, President and CEO Pat Pope announced Tuesday.
Tom Kent was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer, Tim Arlt was named vice president and general manager of retail, and Robyn Tweedy was appointed vice president and chief information officer.
“For the last eight-plus years I’ve been blessed with a relatively small, but very capable group of vice presidents,” Pope said in making the announcement to NPPD employees. “While the group’s small size has made communication and consensus building easier, it has also limited development opportunities at the senior level. That needs to change as we anticipate the retirements that are sure to come down the road.”
Kent was named vice president and chief operating officer for NPPD in 2011 and has 30 years of electric utility experience. He has held positions at Cooper Nuclear Station and in NPPD’s retail division. Before joining the senior management team, he was manager of transmission and distribution.
Previously, Arlt had been general manager of retail operations since 2011. Before that, he served as system control manager, key account manager and contracts manager. He has been with NPPD since 1980.
Tweedy had most recently served as manager of retail technology, billing, and customer care and customer care business manager. He has been a district employee for 13 years.
The new positions are effective Jan. 1.
