The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has awarded three North Platte High School educators REACH grants to complete projects within their classrooms.
According to a press release, REACH Grants are intended to motivate and educate North Platte students at all levels of ability and interest. These grants are available to any NPPS educator to enhance classroom learning. To date, NPPSF has awarded over $200,000 grants supporting students at all schools in the district.
Scott King and Isabella Berg, North Platte High School science teachers, will receive funding for their Earth Science Rocks! program. The Career Pathways Program, adminsitered by Philep Willey at North Platte High School, will also receive funds.
King and Berg requested new teaching materials to adapt to the new curriculum and to open future career choices. The REACH grant supplied this program with $500 in new equipment to let the students get a hands-on experience. They will utilize a stream table, so classes can study floodplain dynamics and engineering design. They will also purchase improved rock samples, sampling equipment and compasses for reading maps and orienteering. Earth science, physical science and biology students will get use of the proposed project purchases.
The foundation awarded $5,000 to assist in the development of the NPHS Video Production Career Pathways Program. The Communication and Information Systems Program has designed a new “video production” class to expand the career pathways in the Academy of Computer Science and Digital Design. Willey plans to provide students with the technical instruction and practical experiences for aspiring video and filmmakers in the production of film, video and new media projects for business and entertainment. The program has a goal of collaborating with other NPHS departments and organizations to film and create promotional videos. In the first year, this program will influence over 200 students. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is assisting the program with the purchase of startup equipment.
For more information, contact Jodi Howard at 308-696-3325 or visit the foundation website at nppsf.org
