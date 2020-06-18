NRoute to feature online summer music series in 2020

One of the area’s popular musical events each summer explores the virtual world this year as NRoute Entertainment will feature artist Laura Joy tonight in a Facebook livestream at 7 p.m.
The Fort Cody Summer Music Series 2020 is “Playing It Safe” and will forgo in-person shows until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted enough to allow live concerts. Rob Martinson, who handles booking and scheduling the concerts, said there is still hope for some open-air concerts at Fort Cody later in the summer.
Laura Joy is a singer-songwriter from the Phoenix area.
“She messaged me and said, ‘There is no way I’m going to be going on tour’ and was going to cancel the date,” Martinson said.
Martinson told her he was still trying to get artists to perform through NRoute’s Facebook page at facebook.com/nrouteentertainment.
“She was like, ‘Well, I’d love to do that,’” Martinson said. “Not everybody is set up to do that or wants to do that.”
Although NRoute will not be charging for the concerts, Martinson said folks are strongly encouraged to donate directly to the artist.
“I hope our people will be able to help these artists out,” Martinson said. “A lot of these tours were their livelihood this summer.”
Martinson said when the artists are performing, the Facebook page will have links that listeners can use to contribute to them. He also said the series will announce the artists that will be coming up via livestream. The hope is to have a concert every Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.