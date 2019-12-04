With fewer days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, North Platte’s pre-holiday schedule will be especially packed over the next three weeks.
If you haven’t yet marked your favorite event on your calendar, here’s a partial roundup of communitywide events between now and Christmas Eve:
» Daily: Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park: displays open 5-10 p.m. through Dec. 30.
» Today, Dec. 4: Santa’s Workshop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., South Campus, North Platte Community College, 601 W. State Farm Road; Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park, concessions, free carousel rides and free hayrack rides, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and Dec. 23-24, and Santa Claus visits, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and Dec. 23.
» Thursday, Dec. 5: Downtown Christmas Kids Fest, 4-7 p.m., Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.
» Friday, Dec. 6: “Christmas at the Codys” ribbon-cutting, 5:15 p.m., Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Road, open 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-22; Christmas Village, Lincoln County Historical Museum grounds, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 13-15, 20-24; Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park, free horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.
» Saturday, Dec. 7: Jingle Bell 5K & Kid Mile, 9:30 a.m., North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road; Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park, Santa Claus visits, 6-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22, and veterans and first responders tree-lighting ceremony, 6 p.m.
» Sunday, Dec. 8: North Platte High School Concert Choir Vespers concert, 3 p.m., NPHS Performing Arts Center, 1220 W. Second St.; Christmas program, 7:30 p.m., McDaid Elementary School, 1000 East E St.
» Tuesday, Dec. 10: Band concert, Our Redeemer Lutheran School, 1400 East E St.; North Platte High School Varsity Band centennial-Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., NPHS Performing Arts Center.
» Wednesday, Dec. 11: Community Christmas dinner, 3-7 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St.
» Thursday, Dec. 12: Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park, Daycare Day, 10-11 a.m.; Parade of Lights, 5:30 p.m. downtown; North Platte High School JV Band/Mixed Choir concert, 7:30 p.m., NPHS Performing Arts Center.
» Friday, Dec. 13: Daytime/Playtime Christmas, 9-11 a.m., North Platte Recreation Center; “Polar Express Into Winter Wonderland,” 5-9 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road; sixth-grade band and choir concert, 6:30 p.m., Madison Middle School, 1400 N. Madison Ave.; Living Christmas Tree, 7-9 p.m. through Dec. 15, First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road.
» Saturday, Dec. 14: Wreaths Across America ceremony, 10-11 a.m., Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
» Thursday, Dec. 19: Children’s Christmas service, 7 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran School.
