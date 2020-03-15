Officials asking people not to panic amid COVID-19 outbreak

The North Platte community doesn’t need to panic over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, says Jenny Lantis, infection prevention RN at Great Plains Health, but people do need to be prepared.
“The message has been to prepare, and to stay home. And right now across Nebraska, the advice is to stay home and avoid large gatherings, wash your hands,” Lantis said. “That doesn’t mean run out and go to Walmart, everybody, all at once. I think people need to be aware and they need to be smart about what they’re doing.”
If I have a cough, do I need to be tested? Do I need to go to the ER?
A cough alone is not reason to rush to the emergency room to get tested for COVID-19, Lantis said.
“We don’t want you coming to the ER unless you’re very ill and feel you need to be hospitalized: you’re having shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, not just because you have a cough and a fever. There’s a very fine line,” Lantis said. “If you’re sick, we don’t want you coming straight to the doctor or the ER. We want you to call first so the nurses can assess your symptoms and discuss it with a doctor whether you need to stay home or whether you need to seek care.”
At the moment, the health department has the final say in who gets tested.
“Currently, physicians can order tests, but they have to be approved by the health department. ... The health department is limiting the testing — not everybody who comes in with a respiratory illness will be tested.”
Additionally, as of this writing, there have been no cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Platte.
At this time, only patients who are considered high risk and who are experiencing severe illness are being tested.
“If you think that you have COVID-19 and you don’t require hospitalization, we don’t want you running just to be tested,” Lantis said. Concerned patients are encouraged to talk to their providers on the phone to determine whether they need testing.
What does high risk mean?
Someone who has traveled in the last two weeks and is exhibiting symptoms, or someone who has had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19, like basketball players who attended a Special Olympics tournament in Fremont.
How does the testing work?
Currently, the test consists of a nasal or throat swab and a phlegm sample, if the patient has a cough that produces phlegm. These specimens are collected and sent to a lab, where they test them to determine presence of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. The test is currently under a Emergency Use Authorization package, a measure that allows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to “consider and authorize the use of unapproved but possibly life-saving medical or diagnostic products during a public health emergency,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The testing takes 24 to 72 hours to get back, that’s what we’re seeing now,” Lantis said.
What is the hospital doing?
The hospital has been preparing for weeks, according to Jasmine Hahn, GPH employee health nurse. They are currently limiting visitors and those who accompany patients into the hospital.
Those who have appointments at outpatient clinics are only allowed visitors if they are necessary, Lantis said, like guardians accompanying pediatric patients or those assisting the elderly. Otherwise, visitors will be asked to stay outside the facility while the patient receives care at the clinic.
For hospitalized patients, only immediate family may visit.
The hospital is also canceling large group meetings and support groups for the time being.
Even the volunteers who manage the front desk have been sent home to protect them from potential exposure.
The hospital has also put screening measures in place to ensure that those who come into the hospital are taken care of with proper preventative measures, like putting a mask on someone who is high risk, “because that really is our first line of defense.”
Speaking of masks, do I need one?
The average person who has not been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case probably does not need a mask, and should not rush out to buy them.
“People who do need the masks are having problems finding them. People who are immunocompromised who normally wear masks during flu season to protect themselves, they’re having a hard time finding masks,” Hahn said. “If you have been exposed and the state has advised you to wear a mask if you must go out, then those are the people who need the masks. Health care providers need to have the masks so we can properly care for everybody.”
What can the public do?
Lantis stressed that the most important thing people can do is to stay home if they’re not feeling well to prevent exposing others to whatever they may have.
“Stay home, rest, hydrate, wash your hands, clean your house, stay away from large crowds,” Lantis said. “If you’re sick, stay home.”
Hahn added that keeping hand sanitizer around was a good idea.
Why is this such a big deal?
The novel coronavirus is just that — a brand-new, previously undocumented virus in the coronavirus family. Unlike influenza A or SARS, there isn’t a body of research that tells health officials how long the average person will be sick, how the virus is spread or how to treat the illness it causes, COVID-19.
“Nobody has immunity to it. They don’t know much about it. We’re a little unsure about how long it lives on surfaces or how long it’s suspended in the air,” Lantis said. “There’s not a vaccine for it, there’s not a treatment.
What we do know from looking at cases in China and around the world is that COVID-19 affects the lungs and seems to hit people who are older or have chronic illnesses the hardest.
“We’ve seen it affecting the older population with chronic medical conditions. It’s a lung disease. When patients do acquire the virus, if they have those coexisting medical conditions, they tend to get very ill.”
