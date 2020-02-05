If North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund is to continue past March 2021, talks to put it back before voters need to start soon, QGF Citizens Review Committee members were told Tuesday.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said he hopes a nonvoting City Council “work session” can soon be scheduled to review the process.
He discussed the matter with QGF committee members after their vote to recommend using up to $500,000 from the fund to support the Downtown Merchants Association streetscape project.
The chamber serves as administrator of QGF, which has used a dedicated portion of city sales tax proceeds since 2000 to fund economic development projects of various types and sizes.
Voters in 2010 renewed QGF in its current form, which adds new money to the fund in years when city sales tax proceeds are higher than those of the previous year.
Person said the fund had $3.24 million at the end of 2019, with almost $579,500 of the total legally reserved for making loans to small businesses.
With the 2020 primary election three months away, he said, a new election to renew QGF for another 10 years will be needed later this year or early in 2021.
But Person said it’d be better to ask voters for renewal outside of the November general election, which will be dominated by the presidential race, notable local races and state ballot issues.
Because voters will need to be reminded of QGF’s value to their economy, “we don’t want that message getting lost in the shuffle” of a hectic fall campaign, he said.
“We need this tool for North Platte and Lincoln County. You’ve got to have a fund like that for when the big projects come along. And a lot of small businesses have benefited, too, like this (streetscape) decision you’ve just made.”
A mail-in election before November could be an ideal way to approach voters, Person said, though it would cost more than putting the QGF question on a regular ballot.
It would be up to the city to put the fund’s renewal before voters. City and business leaders also need to decide whether to propose keeping QGF in its current form or dedicating a set amount of sales tax proceeds each year instead, Person said.
