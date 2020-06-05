A member of the North Platte Fire Department examines a Oldsmobile that burned on the shoulder of Interstate 80, just outside the U.S. Highway 83 exit into North Platte on Friday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Jason Trimble, two teenager girls were headed i eastbound into North Platte and their car began to overheat. Smoke poured into the car from underneath the dash and the driver pulled onto the highway shoulder and both occupants got out of the vehicle. Trimble said the fire appears to have started in the engine compartment and engulfed the vehicle. A small portion of the grassy hillside caught on fire as well, about a tenth of an acre. No injuries were reported in the incident that was reported around 2 p.m.
Oldsmobile burns in car fire on I-80 just outside North Platte on Friday
- Telegraph staff reports
