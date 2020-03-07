The Lincoln County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the One and Six Year Road Plan at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The board will then consider adopting the plan following the public hearing.
The commissioners will also consider an agreement with The Schemmer Associates, In.c for courthouse mechanical and geothermal analysis consulting services.
The value of a large conference table stored on the fourth floor of the courthouse will be discussed and the board will consider authorizing the sale of such table, contingent upon the value being less than $2,500.
The board will consider acceptance of an informal bid for fencing on the South River Road Reconstruction Project.
An informal bid for a construction engineer for the O’Fallon TIA bridge project will be considered.
The commissioners will discuss and consider settling with Bryce L. Franzen in regards to the guardian ad litem fees due and owing to “The county of Lincoln” by Bryce L. Franzen, Case No. CI 00-158, in the District Court of Lincoln County.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.