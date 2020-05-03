One person dies in rollover wreck north of North Platte on U.S. 83

One died in a fatality accident Saturday afternoon involving a tipped-over red pickup truck (right) and camper on U.S. Highway 83 about six miles north of North Platte.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. There were scanner reports of several other injuries.
Scanner reports indicated a total of five people were in the pickup and camper, some of whom were trapped, at the time the wreck was reported just before 4 p.m.
Authorities blocked U.S. 83 traffic in both directions, with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper posted near mile marker 90 just past the north end of the Hillcrest housing development until shortly after 6 p.m.
