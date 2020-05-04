One woman killed, three passengers injured in rollover crash Saturday on U.S. HIghway 83

A 64-year-old Spokane, Washington, woman died as a result of the injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle rollover just north of North Platte on Saturday afternoon.
Susan Wong was the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 83, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release. She died after being transported to Great Plains Health
The vehicle was pulling a bumper-pull camper, left the roadway and rolled at least one time, according to the release.
The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. at mile marker 90.
Three passengers in the vehicle sustained injuries in the crash and were treated at Great Plains Health, according to the release.
