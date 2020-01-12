The North Platte school board voted to go forward with a tax override to fund its safety and security initiative at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The district has scheduled several open forums, starting this week, to present details of the initiative. District leaders will be presenting it to various community groups as well.
The levy override requires approval from North Platte registered voters. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen recently approved the school district’s request to conduct the vote by mail, said Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.
The district’s registered voters will have until 5 p.m. March 10 to return ballots in what will be the first all-mail election for North Platte voters, she said.
The levy override would not increase property taxes because the bond that funded construction of North Platte High School will be paid off this year.
The NPPS board has identified three schools with safety and security needs — North Platte High School, Buffalo Elementary and Jefferson Elementary — and three schools with air quality improvement needs — Eisenhower Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and McDonald Elementary.
Open forums on the proposal are scheduled:
» 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road.
» 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, NPHS, 1220 W. Second St.
» 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Eisenhower Elementary, library, 3900 West A St.
» 7-8 p.m. Feb. 3, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.
» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Buffalo Elementary, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
» 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Jefferson Elementary, 700 E. Third St.
» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, McDonald Elementary, 601 McDonald Road.
