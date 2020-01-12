New security upgrades to be unveiled at Buffalo, Jefferson, North Platte High Monday

The main entrance to Jefferson Elementary School is to the right and as seen here, the education wing to the west of the entrance is easily accessible, creating security issues. The office is behind the camera; staff does not have clear visibility of anyone entering the building after they are buzzed in through the main doors.

The North Platte school board voted to go forward with a tax override to fund its safety and security initiative at its Dec. 9 meeting.

The district has scheduled several open forums, starting this week, to present details of the initiative. District leaders will be presenting it to various community groups as well.

The levy override requires approval from North Platte registered voters. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen recently approved the school district’s request to conduct the vote by mail, said Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell.

The district’s registered voters will have until 5 p.m. March 10 to return ballots in what will be the first all-mail election for North Platte voters, she said.

The levy override would not increase property taxes because the bond that funded construction of North Platte High School will be paid off this year.

The NPPS board has identified three schools with safety and security needs — North Platte High School, Buffalo Elementary and Jefferson Elementary — and three schools with air quality improvement needs — Eisenhower Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and McDonald Elementary.

Open forums on the proposal are scheduled:

» 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Road.

» 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, NPHS, 1220 W. Second St.

» 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Eisenhower Elementary, library, 3900 West A St.

» 7-8 p.m. Feb. 3, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St.

» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Buffalo Elementary, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

» 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Jefferson Elementary, 700 E. Third St.

» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, McDonald Elementary, 601 McDonald Road.

