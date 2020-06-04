For a second weekend, members of the North Platte community are holding an event in response to the death of George Floyd.
Rob Mitchell, one of the organizers, wants to make it clear that it will be a peace walk in honor of Floyd, whose death May 25 while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department has sparked protests in cities throughout the country over the past week.
“My main focus is to bring the community together,” Mitchell said Wednesday afternoon. “I just want to pull everyone together and show everybody how we can do it.
“It’s not about looking for any confrontations or anything,” Mitchell said. “Let’s just be peaceful and love each other. Let’s just walk it out.”
The peace walk is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday and comes after roughly 30 people gathered this past Sunday afternoon for a peaceful protest at the intersection of Fourth and Jeffers streets.
The walk will start and end at the Harvest Christian Fellowship building at 1501 S. Dewey St. The route will head north on Dewey, then cut over on B Street to Jeffers. The walk will make a short stop at the Alive Outside parking lot before it continues south and back to the Harvest site.
Mitchell said the initial plan was to start and end the walk at the Platte River Mall parking lot. Mitchell said he was contacted by the North Platte Police Department on Wednesday with the message that the mall’s management company did not want the walkers to gather in the mall lot.
The Platte River Mall posted a response on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon on the issue.
“On behalf of the owner and management of Platte River Mall, we apologize for the miscommunication regarding the PEACEFUL assembly that was planned to begin at the mall,” the post read. “The reaction was based on business obligations, insurance limitations and tenant concern.
“We have since spoken to Chief (Daniel) Hudson with the North Platte Police Department in an attempt to COMMUNICATE and clear up misunderstanding, express our RESPECT for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and express our TRUST in him and North Platte law enforcement to facilitate harmony in the community,” the post read. “We are blessed to have a community of peace and we hope the relocated event brings out the best in all North Platte citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.