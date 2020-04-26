A 1950s-era Chevrolet heads down Jeffers Street as part of a "COVID Cruise Night" on Saturday in North Platte. Classic, muscle and modified cars and trucks were among the vehicles that took to the one-way streets in the city for the cruise, which went from 6- 9 p.m. and Good Life on the Bricks took donations for the North Platte Salvation Army food pantry during the event.
Out on the town: 'COVID Cruise NIght'
- By Tim Johnson
