HERSHEY — Fire crews battled a fire north of Hershey until just after midnight Wednesday, said Hershey Volunteer Fire Chief Toby Tobiasson.
Tobiasson said the source of the fire was an electrical power line going into a house. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, crews were allowing remaining debris to burn out and watching for hot spots, he said.
“The fire burned up an outbuilding they had and the embers carried from that into the river (bed),” Tobiasson said. “Of course, once it got into the river (bed), then we just had an ongoing battle just to contain it.”
In a phone interview Wednesday morning, he said in a phone interview the fire was pretty well contained.
“We’ve got some heavy equipment in here working to reinforce the fire line,” Tobiasson said. “After we released everybody working out here last night, I continued to patrol until about 5 a.m. this morning.”
Wind gusts were a major factor in the blaze spreading, Tobiasson said.
“The winds were taking the embers and causing what we call spot fires downwind,” Tobiasson said. “In doing so, that’s what allowed it to jump the river.”
He said crews would continue to do mop-up operations throughout Wednesday. Fire departments that assisted included Keystone/Lemoyne, Ogallala, Paxton, Sutherland, Paxton, Wallace, Hershey, North Platte and McPherson County.
“The bad thing yesterday at the same time we had this going on, Sutherland had a fire of their own,” Tobiasson said. “We had to split resources and call in additional help.”
Sutherland Fire Chief Todd Hanneman said when the call came in for a fire in Sutherland, he had to pull his crews out to cover that.
“Basically it was some smoldering (debris) at the Sutherland dump site for trees and grass,” Hanneman said. “It was fanned by the wind and it jumped into the hills north of the dump.”
Hanneman said crews were able to get the fire contained, but it took several hours.
“We got it contained before it jumped the Snake Road,” Hanneman said. “There were a couple of structures that could have been threatened.”
He said the Sutherland Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by crews from Paxton, Wallace and Tryon.
“We had quite a few farmers and ranchers who came out to help us as well,” Hanneman said.
