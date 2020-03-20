PAC encouraging people to pick up project for July Flea Market Flip event

Folks might be looking for something to do while the coronavirus pandemic runs its course and the Prairie Arts Center offers one way to fill your time.
The Flipping Out: PAC’s Flea Market Flip finale doesn’t take place until July 18, but Executive Director Holly Carlini said it’s not too soon to start on a project. The event was inspired by a TV show where teams compete to refurbish or reinvent items they purchased at a flea market.
“Steven Granger came into my office one day and asked me if I would be interested in putting together an event like the ‘Flea Market Flip’ show,” Carlini said. “I said sure, that sounds like fun and a different avenue of art that could get more people in the community involved.”
The idea was developed and the entries can be submitted by individuals or teams.
“They can have business sponsors if they want to,” Carlini said or a business can put together a team to enter.
Registration is open on the website at prairieartscenter.org under the Events tab and the cost is $35 a team.
“During May, June and July we will ask them to submit videos and it will create interest in what they’re doing and excitement for some of the pieces,” Carlini said. “One of the videos will be people finding their items like digging through your garage or your shed, or going to a second-hand store in town or dumpster diving. However, you want to find those pieces.”
The video after that would be of the individual or team working on their piece and the final video would be a couple of snippets of the completed project.
“The videos will be submitted to the PAC events page on Facebook and we’ll promote those from there and put them on our website,” Carlini said and information will be given to those who sign up on how and when to upload videos.
Teams can enter pieces into the categories of Junk & Disorderly, Pop of Color, Unhinged and Quirky Decor.
“On July 18, we will close down the parking lot and we’ll have bid sheets on each of the items for a silent auction,” Carlini said. “Depending on how many pieces we have, we’ll work it kind of like the Festival of Trees and the pieces will go to a live auction.”
Carlini said the purpose for the event is to raise money for nonprofits.
“For us, it helps with our operating costs and helps us to keep our doors open and our lights on,” Carlini said. “Whatever the pieces are sold for, we’ll allow the creators to also choose a split of where else they would like to donate those funds.”
The split will be 70% to the PAC and 30% to the nonprofit of the teams’ choice.
“It’s fun to come up with some fun and new ideas to excite every part of the community,” Carlini said. “Paintbrush, clay and pencils are not the only avenue of art. Woodworking, furniture building and reupholstering are all other avenues as well and we’re excited to celebrate them all.”
For more information contact Carlini at 308-534-5121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.