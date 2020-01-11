North Platte Citizen Advocacy Inc. has hired North Platte native, Christie Parker.
Parker will continue the work of retired coordinator, Don Kurre: recruiting advocates for the citizens in North Platte who are devalued as a result of a developmental or physical disability, according to a press release.
“I am thrilled to be a part of a global organization that originated in our state,” Parker said, “the opportunity to directly support people in the community that I grew up in is very exciting.”
North Platte Citizen Advocacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the betterment of people’s lives through social interaction between advocates and members of the community at risk for isolation, is located at 315 N. Dewey St. 211 upstairs in the Wells Fargo Building.
Contact Parker at 308-532-0670 or visit northplattecitizenadvocacy.org.
