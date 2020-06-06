Paulsen begins relaying bricks on 6th street, signaling end to first phase of downtown project

East Sixth Street’s bricks are starting their second act.
A seven-man crew from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad began painstakingly laying the 104-year-old bricks back into place Friday afternoon, more than three months into North Platte’s $2.81 million downtown “bricks” restoration.
Ahead of them lay three blocks of freshly poured and dried concrete — indented in the middle for the bricks — atop newly updated water and storm sewer lines from Jeffers to Chestnut streets.
About 20 minutes into the job, workers had left their first 20 rows or so of bricks behind them on an eastward odyssey expected to take several days.
Not bad for beginners.
“We’ll get faster as we go. Just learning,” project manager Jed Paulsen said. “Getting them in and packing them (down) isn’t too bad. It’s keeping the bricks in a straight line.”
It’s the climactic work of the project’s first half, which will quickly be followed by the second when Paulsen starts taking up bricks on two blocks of North Dewey Street next week.
The busy road contractor has handled street bricks before, Jed Paulsen said, but only at the edge of intersections.
“We wanted this job so we could learn how to do it, so we’ll be prepared” if other cities with brick streets plan similar “mainline” restorations, Paulsen said.
A hot early June sun beat down on the Jeffers end of East Sixth as the 1916 bricks were reset, a few were sawed down to fit on the ends, and pallets of saved bricks were unloaded from a flatbed truck.
“If one gets tired, they’ll cycle out,” Paulsen said as workers put the bricks down and used rubber mallets to gently pound them into a layer of sand atop a fresh 8-inch concrete base.
“You’ll have a couple of guys laying the bricks, a couple of guys hauling them and keeping them straight, and a guy cutting them.”
Paulsen’s crews began pulling up the East Sixth bricks in late February, the first step in rebuilding six blocks of streets in North Platte’s historic downtown and installing 21st-century infrastructure along the way.
The city is financing the “street and below” work through street bonds, while downtown merchants are leading the way in financing “street and above” beautification work to follow on the heels of Paulsen’s crews.
When the Cozad firm’s work is done — Paulsen faces a November deadline — North Platte’s soon-to-be-designated “Canteen District” will have seven total blocks of renovated streets crowned with historic bricks.
Six of those blocks were part of North Platte’s original 28-block brick-street network, including a 2012 pilot project that rebuilt East Fifth Street between North Dewey Street and North Bailey Avenue.
Though East Sixth now will also boast historic bricks between Bailey and North Chestnut Street, that block wasn’t paved in brick 104 years ago.
Paulsen’s work to this point moved westward from Chestnut, Jed Paulsen said. But it’s resetting the bricks from west to east so the city can reopen its Sixth and Jeffers parking lot as early as Wednesday.
The street’s final step involves working a sand-and-concrete filler into the gaps between the relaid bricks, After it sets, Paulsen said, the city can begin East Sixth’s slow reopening.
“I’d say give them a couple days and they’ll be ready to go,” he said.
Paulsen said most of the sidewalk, curb and gutter work is finished along the new concrete parking strips on each side of East Sixth.
His crews next week will install bases for the street’s updated streetlights, with their installation to be finished by Municipal Light & Water.
North Platte’s original street bricks were laid from Oct. 2 to Dec. 29, 1916, a year after voters approved a $16,000 bond issue toward the $107,000 project. Adjoining property owners paid the rest.
City leaders could have chosen concrete at that time but opted for brick, citing projects in other Nebraska cities and the likelihood that bricks would last far longer.
A St. Louis firm supplied millions of bricks, which were laid atop a 4-inch-deep concrete base and bound with asphalt filler. Paulsen’s reconstruction tore out the old concrete base and installed a new one 6 inches deep.
Though 2020’s “bricks” restoration won’t use bricks from curb to curb, Jed Paulsen said, about 90% of East Sixth’s bricks are in good enough shape to be reused.
With his crews poised to tackle the North Dewey heart of downtown, he’s confident the rebuilt streets will be finished this fall. Work on East Fifth between Jeffers and Dewey will start soon, too.
“With weather and everything going on, we’ve kept a pretty good pace,” Paulsen said. “Maybe a little behind, but not a lot. We’ll still finish before the deadline.”
