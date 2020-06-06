Paulsen begins relaying bricks on 6th street, signaling end to first phase of downtown project

With a hot early-afternoon June sun beating down on them, a seven-man crew from Paulsen Inc. of Cozad Friday begins resetting 104-year-old street bricks in the middle of North Platte’s rebuilt East Sixth Street. Beginning from the Jeffers Street end, they’ll work their way east over the next few days, slowly reopening the street after sand-and-concrete fill is added and sets. Other workers, meanwhile, will start removing the 1916 bricks next week from two blocks of North Dewey Street as the $2.81 million project’s second half begins.