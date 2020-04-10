Now that spring has arrived, Western Engineering Inc. crews have returned to complete Lincoln County paving projects financed by last year’s $3.5 million road bond issue.
County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said Thursday that Western’s crews have resumed their repaving of State Farm Road and should reach North Platte in a week to 10 days.
Before they had to quit for the winter Nov. 25, Western had finished resurfacing about 8 miles of East State Farm west of Fort McPherson Road and south of Maxwell.
O’Dell said Western’s crews will work their way west as far as Hidden Lakes Road/Old U.S. Highway 83, then jump to Newberry Access. Paulsen Inc. of Cozad holds the contract for the stretch in between, she said.
Once they reach the south edge of North Platte, Western’s workers will pave East and West State Farm past U.S. Highway 83 to the edge of North Platte Community College’s South Campus.
The City Council Nov. 19 accepted an offer from Western to pave the city’s parts of the road at the lower asphalt price it had obtained. The south city limits cross State Farm several times.
Though Western’s paving work will end at the college, O’Dell said, the county’s 2020 road plan calls for completing repaving of West State Farm all the way to South Buffalo Road.
Another Western crew started Monday on repaving about 3½ miles of Brady-Moorefield Road east of Jeffrey Lake, she said. A later 2020 project will continue the road’s repaving almost another 2½ miles.
After Western finishes its road-bond work on State Farm, it’ll finish its contract by repaving streets in the Maloney Highlands and Jandebeur No. 2 subdivisions and resurfacing part of West 14th Street west of North Platte’s city limits, O’Dell said.
Other paving projects in the county’s 2020 road plan include three miles of Echo School Road south of North Platte and 4.3 miles of Morning View Road and one mile of Nelson Road near Wallace.
