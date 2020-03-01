Pinpoint accuracy: North Platte hosts Archery in the Schools Western Regional

Archery is a sport that requires high concentration and attention to detail to have a successful shot.
But the competitors in Saturday’s National Archery in the Schools Program Western Regional tournament took aim at the targets as a steady stream of pop and rock music blared from the sound system at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.
“We found that in these tournaments (the competitors) actually like the music,” said Julie Geiser, the public information officer for Nebraska Games and Parks which ran the event. “It kind of calms them down and blocks out the silence or even the crowd noise.”
More than 180 archers which represented 20 schools from across Nebraska — and one from South Dakota — took part in Saturday’s event.
The students ranged from fourth graders through high school seniors and were divided into age-based flights for both individual and team competition.
Each competitor was allowed to shoot 40 arrows split between shooting at targets from a distance of 10 and 15 meters.
The first five arrows that each student shot from a particular distance were for practice. The next 10 were scored for competition.
The point total ranges from 10 points for hitting the yellow 80 centimeter bull’s-eye to one point for the outer rings.
A perfect score a competitor could hit would be 300.
“I haven’t seen that yet,” said Aaron Hershberger, the outdoor education specialist for Nebraska Games and Parks, “but we have some really good archers here in Nebraska. They are in that 270, 280. 290 range.”
There were 38 lanes set up at the D&N Event Center, which allowed up to 76 shooters to compete at the same time. The high school division in the early afternoon came close to filling all of the spots.
The competitors, regardless of age, all used the same type of bow — a Genesis that is designed for use by anyone with a 16- to 30-inch draw length. All competitors shot a 30 inch bow as well.
A state tournament will be held in Lincoln on March 28 which Hershberger said will should attract about 900 competitors. The tournament is open to any student as long as the individual’s school incorporates the Archery in the Schools program into its curriculum. Hershberger said it is generally done through the physical education program and added that some schools have developed an archery club as well for students to participate in as well.
“The thing about (archery) is that you don’t have to be really tall or be a professional athlete,” Hershberger said. “It is open to everybody. It is about that process of keeping calm and having discipline and preparation.
“There is just something magical about seeing that arrow go where you want it to go. It is about that process that goes into it. You will see some fourth-graders out-shooting high-school (archers) because they know where to anchor, how to hold the bow and then release.”
