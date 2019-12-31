Platte River Recovery Implementation Program contract extended through 2032

WASHINGTON — The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Cooperative Agreement has been extended through the end of 2032.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed an amendment to the agreement along with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Govs. Jared Polis and Mark Gordon, from Colorado and Wyoming, respectively.
“Agriculture is Nebraska’s No. 1 industry,” Ricketts said in a media release Monday announcing the extension. “Extending the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program gives Nebraska’s ag producers certainty around water and land use in the coming years on the extension.
“We appreciate the collaboration we enjoy with the other states who are party to this agreement, and we look forward to working with them in the coming years.”
The program combines federal- and state-provided financial resources, water and scientific monitoring and research for a specific goal. The partnership is to support and protect four threatened and endangered species while allowing for continued water and hydropower operations in the Platte River Basin.
The projects include the Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado-Big Thompson Project on the South Platte River in Colorado and the North Platte Project in Wyoming and Nebraska.
The program began in 2007 and is managed by a governance committee including representatives from Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming; water users; environmental groups; and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Programs like the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program are critical to ensuring that Reclamation is able to deliver water and power in an environmentally and economically sound manner,” Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman said in the media release. “This program is a true success story of how stakeholders and government from across state lines can work together for the common good.”
The estimated total value of federal and state contributions to the program during the first extension is $156 million. The U.S. Department of the Interior will provide half of the funding necessary for the extension. That amount will be matched by the three states through contributions of non-federal funding and water from state-sponsored projects that is provided for the benefit of target threatened and endangered species.
“This program is truly an important partnership that has been successful because of the broad collaboration between federal and state representatives, water and power users and conservation groups,” Bernhardt said. “All of these stakeholders working together to help recover imperiled species is critical as new water and power projects are continued and developed in the Platte River Basin.”
