The Lincoln County Crime Stoppers are seeking information on an animal cruelty case in North Platte.
A 6-year-old black Labrador went missing from the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue on Sunday. The dog was found dead the next day.
According to police, the dog was shot in the head with a shotgun.
Those with information can leave anonymous comments by calling 308-534-8400 or 800-933-TIPS or visiting lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.
Non-anonymous tips can also be made by calling the North Platte Police Department non-emergency line at 308-535-6789.
