Keith L. Allen, who is accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old North Platte man May 22, waived a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Lincoln County Court.
The case against the 43-year-old now heads to district court. Allen is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Allen, who faces life in prison if convicted of felony murder, is accused of shooting Brett A. Torres multiple times with a .45-caliber handgun.
Allen appeared by video in Friday’s short court appearance in which Allen’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, stated the preliminary hearing waiver for his client
Allen uttered no words except when he voiced his understanding of the proceeding when asked by Judge Joel Jay.
No district court date has been set for Allen.
Jay addressed a packed courtroom at the start of the hearing, saying no one in the audience would be allowed to speak during the proceedings.
The warning came after Torres’ father stood up in the courtroom and unleashed an angry tirade at Allen June 4.
The shooting was reported at 2:32 p.m. May 22, according to court documents. Law enforcement officers found Torres unresponsive inside his vehicle parked in the alley north of 101 N. Chestnut St.
Torres died at Great Plains Health. According to court records, it was determined that Torres had sustained nine gunshot wounds.
Allen, who said he acted in self-defense, was arrested at the scene. Allen was wearing a pistol holder on his right hip, but no handgun was in it, according to court documents.
An officer asked where the gun was, and Allen said that it was in a closet in his house and that he had unloaded it.
A Glock 21 .45ACP caliber pistol was recovered in the residence.
