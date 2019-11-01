Lincoln County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on the distribution of counterfeit bills that were passed to multiple merchants in North Platte in October.
The currency is $10 bills that have been washed and reprinted as $100 bills, defeating the pens that are commonly used to identify counterfeit money.
For verification tips on currency, visit uscurrency.gov/denominations.
Those who wish to submit information on the case can do so anonymously by visiting lincolncountycrimestoppers.com and clicking on “submit a tip,” or calling 308-534-8400 or 800-933-TIPS. Those who don’t wish to remain anonymous can call the North Platte Police Department’s non-emergency line at 308-535-6789.
