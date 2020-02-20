A rural Brady man was arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies say they found drugs and weapons in his car and home.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had obtained an arrest warrant after learning that Darby Stevens, 39, a convicted felon, had a firearm in his possession.
About 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies stopped Stevens on U.S. Highway 30 west of Brady. He was arrested and his car searched. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and a large amount of suspected marijuana, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
About the same time, other deputies executed a search warrant at the man’s house north of Brady. Three additional firearms, two crossbows, two compound bows, a large amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, suspected psilocybin (mushrooms) and suspected THC wax were seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Stevens was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Bail is set at $50,000, according to the jail roster on the sheriff’s website.
