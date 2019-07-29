Police beat

A 46-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a complaint Saturday night about drug dealing at a North Platte apartment.

Both were charged Monday in Lincoln County Court.

Latonya Tyan was charged with felony distribution of a Schedule 4 substance, distribution of a Schedule 1 substance and possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing will be Aug. 8 before County Judge Joel Jay, who set Tyan’s bail at $50,000. Police records did not list where she is from.

Bradley Nohr of North Platte was charged with felony distribution of a Schedule 1 controlled substance and possessing money while violating distribution of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Nohr’s preliminary hearing will be Aug. 8 before Judge Joel Jay, who set Nohr’s bail at $100,000.

North Platte police said they were called about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to an apartment at the C&C Apartments in the 1400 block of Rodeo Road, where they spoke with a concerned citizen about drug activity at the apartment.

Officers found Tyan sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver van parked in front of the room. Nohr was standing next to the passenger side of the van. Officers found and seized a blunt on the dashboard and determined it contained marijuana, according to a press release.

Officers searched the van, which belonged to Tyan. They located over a dozen zip-close baggies containing marijuana, a prescription bottle of Tramadol not belonging to Tyan, according to the press release.

While questioning Nohr, officers noticed a prescription bottle inside his shorts pocket, which contained a prescription drug not prescribed to him, police said. Nohr was arrested, and his fanny pack was searched. Several individually packaged zip-close baggies were found. Police field-tested the contents and confirmed that it was methamphetamine. Officers located a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and several empty zip-close baggies inside the fanny pack. About $800 in cash was also found in Nohr’s wallet.

Both Nohr and Tyan remained at the Lncoln County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

