IMPERIAL — Two suspects charged with murder in the death of a 22-year-old Imperial woman made their initial appearances in Chase County Court Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin S. German, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna N. Carter, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah, both face amended charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Annika Swanson last month.
The two also face an additional kidnapping charge for holding a second woman captive for three days in a home near Enders, just outside of Imperial.
Preliminary hearings for both were continued to Jan. 10. Judge Edward Steenburg also ordered that the two remain jailed with no bail.
Russell T. Mann, 43, of Enders also made an initial court appearance. He faces a pair of charges of being an accessory to a felony. According to court documents, Mann allowed his house to be used to hold the two women.
Mann’s preliminary hearing was continued to Jan. 10 as well, and his bail remains at $200,000. He must pay 10% of that amount to be set free.
Three other felony charges against both German and Carter were dropped in the amended complaint — use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats — along with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault.
The initial charges were filed Nov. 25 in Chase County Court.
Both German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado. They waived extradition back to Nebraska during hearings in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins, Colorado, last week.
Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24 at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial,
The 22-year-old was last seen at a Wauneta business where she worked, according to court records. Her father reported her missing on Nov. 21.
