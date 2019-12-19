The North Platte Police Department is warning local residents to take precautions with paper financial documents — especially checks — because of a recent increase in criminals targeting those items.
Officer Beth Kerr said the department has opened 12 cases on check forgery over the last couple of months. The typical range is two to three incidents in that time period. She said the forgery losses in those cases are upward of $10,000.
Kerr said thieves are taking checkbooks from cars or from drawers in houses or boxes from a storage shed — places where people might store the books and not think about or use often.
“Our society is moving more toward credit cards, debit cards and cash. People hate checks and don’t want to use them,” Kerr said. “But people open accounts at a bank and automatically order or get a free set of checks. They don’t use them and throw them in a drawer or into a box or trunk and then into a (storage shed). Thieves know that, so when they are taking things during a burglary, they are looking for those checkbooks specifically.”
Kerr said old checks and other bank documents that include account information should be destroyed.
“If you’re not keeping those paper-copy account documents or checks for a reason, they need to be shredded,” Kerr said. “Throwing them in the trash can and covering them with coffee grounds or something is not good enough. They need to be shredded to make sure those account numbers are completely obscured.
“If a scammer called you and asked for your account number, you would never give that out,” Kerr said. “A lot of people forget their account number is on the face of that check, so it’s like giving that information to a random person over the phone.”
Kerr also said retailers should also take precautions when accepting checks from a consumer.
“They need to make sure they are identifying the person cashing the check — making sure the driver’s license they are being presented is actually the person standing in front of them,” Kerr said. “When people take a checkbook, often they are stealing a driver’s license as well.”
Check forgery has a range of charges for those who are caught committing the crime — from a Class II misdemeanor for amounts of $500 or less to a Class II-A felony for $5,000 or more.
Kerr added that the rise in check forgery is not just a local issue.
“It is a statewide (problem),” Kerr said. “We are not an isolated little island out in the middle of Nebraska. It happens everywhere.”
