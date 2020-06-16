A 26-year-old Evans, Colorado, man was arrested Monday on suspicion of child enticement through an electronic device.
The man was arrested after he arrived at a gas station in North Platte for an arranged meeting with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release. The man had actually been communicating with an undercover patrol investigator.
The man was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday afternoon.
