Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people and seized marijuana, THC products and fraudulent credit cards during three traffic stops on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.
About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Honda sedan fail to signal a turn while exiting I-80 at Kearney, according to the patrol. After stopping the car, the trooper detected clandestine activity and searched the vehicle, finding 15 pounds of marijuana and about $1,500, the patrol said.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Redway, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a felony drug violation. He was taken to Buffalo County Jail.
About 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper near Lexington saw an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu speeding. After the vehicle was stopped, a K-9 from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle found 53 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of THC wax and 300 THC vape cartridges, according to the patrol.
The driver, a 24-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on suspicions of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to Dawson County Jail.
About 11:30 p.m., saw trooper noticed a Range Rover speeding on I-80 near Alda. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. Troopers searched the vehicle and found multiple fraudulent credit cards, a forgery device and marijuana, the patrol said.
The driver, a 27-year-old Chicago man, and a 21-year-old female passenger from Santa Clarita, California, was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a financial transaction device, possession of blank financial transaction devices, possession of a forgery device, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device and possession of marijuana — less than an ounce. Both were lodged in Hall County Jail.
